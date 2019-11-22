Holiday movie bingo will make your festive binge-watching even better

(CNN) Holiday movies are like Christmas cookies for your eyeballs. They're like warm buffalo plaid blankets for your soul. Are they masterworks of cinema? Of course not, but that's not the POINT.

Christmas movie lovers aren't here for the art, okay? We want to snuggle up in something predictable. Comforting. Tepid yet satisfying, like a mug of store-brand powdered hot chocolate.

This year, we've put together something special for your annual holiday movie bender: Bingo cards! Pair these with a glass of wine and a willing watch buddy, and all of your made-for-TV Christmas movie dreams will come true. (Except for falling in love with a secret prince at your hometown's folksy holiday festival. You're on your own with that one.)