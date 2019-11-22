Baltimore Museum of Art will only buy women's art in 2020

(CNN) The Baltimore Museum of Art unveiled plans that it will only buy art by women next year. Right now, only four percent of the museum's collection is by female artists.

As part of the BMA's 2020 Vision initiative, the museum will also showcase at least 20 exhibitions featuring work from a diverse range of women, including Elissa Blount Moorhead.

For Moorhead, the first time she saw herself reflected in a work of art, it wasn't in a museum. It was in her parent's house, going through her dad's record albums. The Funkadelic album covers of Pedro Bell featured black women in futuristic settings, surrounded by bright oranges and blues.

"I just remember looking at the album covers and reading them, and recognizing they were black women," Moorhead said. "And thinking they looked like people I knew, even though they were psychedelic."

Georgia O'Keeffe . Pink Tulip. 1926. The Baltimore Museum of Art

Now an established artist, Moorhead's work will be featured in an exhibition next year. Other exhibitions include works already featured by Georgia O'Keeffe, Grace Hartigan and others, as part of the museum's plan.

