Want to bridge divides? Clean your Twitter house first

Christopher Bail is the director of the Polarization Lab at Duke University. Follow him on Twitter @chris_bail. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) As Republicans and Democrats continue to sort themselves into different geographic regions, we may soon realize that social media is one of the few remaining places where bipartisan dialogue is actually possible. This question will become doubly urgent as younger generations of Americans continue to flock to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to learn about politics.

Christopher Bail

Put simply, we will eventually have to figure out how these platforms can be a place where Americans come together to solve our problems, rather than allow them to drive us apart?

The chief problem, many argue , is that we also segregate ourselves on social media. We live in echo chambers that reinforce our pre-existing opinions and prevent us from hearing opposing views. When my colleagues and I in the Duke Polarization Lab set out to study this issue, however, we found reason to question this common wisdom.

During one month in late-2017, we paid a large group of Twitter users to follow bots designed to disrupt their echo chambers by tweeting messages from prominent people with opposing political views. Unfortunately, our experiment did not make people more moderate: To the contrary, it made division even worse, entrenching people in their own views.

One reason we think this "backfire" effect occurred is that people were not exposed to the content of the other party's ideas, but rather a much heavier dose of the insipid political warfare that social media is known for. This type of exposure did not allow them to carefully consider new ideas, but instead only heightened their sense of "us" vs. "them."

Read More