Lady Gaga's new holiday lipstick is already No. 1 on Amazon

No surprise here: Lady Gaga is once again proving that she has the Midas touch. Having conquered the worlds of music and film, the global superstar is making waves in the beauty realm now, too. In addition to pulling in three Grammy nods for her work on the "A Star is Born" soundtrack this week, Lady Gaga also dropped her new limited-edition Haus Laboratories Sparkle Lipstick and it's already No. 1 on Amazon's list of bestselling lipsticks.

Haus Laboratories Sparkle Lipstick ($20; amazon.com)

Priced at a reasonable 20 bucks, Sparkle is chock full of... you guessed it, sparkle! Or, as the Haus Laboratories website calls it, "grit-free glitter." It's the perfect hue for upcoming holiday festivities and, best of all: It was created to look good on everyone. According to the site, the limited-edition product is "a true red that's universally flattering for every skin tone" with a creamy texture, ultra-reflective finish and slight vanilla scent.

Since launching her vegan and cruelty-free makeup line Haus Laboratories in July, Lady Gaga's products have dominated on Amazon and won over beauty editors and her devoted fanbase with its inclusive messaging—the brand's motto is, "We say beauty is how you see yourself." Comprised of 40 products, the line ranges from liquid eyeliners and lip glosses to liquid eyeshadows and one incredibly cool face mask sticker.

More good news for Gaga: This month her Glam Attack Liquid Powder Eyeshadow holiday set was hand-picked by Oprah for her 2019 Favorite Things List. Shop Sparkle below and check out our other Haus Laboratories favorites on Amazon, too.

Sparkle Lipstick ($20; amazon.com)

Amazon's No. 1 new release lipstick has only been on the market for a few days. Sparkle's metallic red hue is dubbed "burlesque" and is both creamy and grit-free.

Glam Attack Liquid Powder Holiday Set ($96; amazon.com)

Do you struggle with executing smoky eye? Lady Gaga told Oprah these liquid eyeshadows, which are smear- and transfer-proof, get the job done in mere seconds.

RIP Lip Liner Holiday Set ($76; amazon.com)

Highly-pigmented and demi-matte, these liners are creamier than most and almost go on like a lipstick.

Liquid Eye-lie-ner ($20; amazon.com)

Achieve the cat eye you've been longing for with this flake-proof, super fine-point liquid liner that will get the job done.

Face Masque Armor Sticker ($25; amazon.com)

Some nights (or days) call for high-drama, and this face mask sticker will get you there.

Le Riot Lip Gloss Holiday Set ($86; amazon.com)

If you can't decide which Haus Laboratories lip gloss hue you want the most, opt for this set of six, which brings the price down from $20 per tube to $14.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.