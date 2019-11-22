Read up on all the Black Friday Kindle deals, now live on Amazon

Yes, you read that right. Almost the full range of Kindle e-readers is already down to Black Friday prices—which also happen to be all-time low prices—on Amazon.

Kindle purists can snag the original e-reader, now featuring a built-in front light, for about $60 in either black or white, while the newly waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is available with the 8 GBs or 32 GBs of storage in either black or blue. (And if you know you'll want a cover, consider going in on the significantly discounted Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite bundle.) Finally, the 9th generation Kindle Oasis, which boasts the largest, highest resolution display at 7" and 300 ppi, is also up for grabs at its lowest price ever in either 8GB or 32GB.

And don't forget about your youngest readers. The Kindle Kids Edition includes 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited, a kid-friendly cover, and 2-year worry-free guarantee, all for just shy of $80.

See below for all the early Black Friday Kindle deals, and get ready to read.

Kindle ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Kindle Essentials Bundle ($94.99, originally $139.97; amazon.com)

Kindle Kids Edition ($79.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

Kindle Paperwhite, 8GB ($84.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Kindle Paperwhite, 32GB ($109.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle ($124.99, originally $189.97; amazon.com)

Kindle Oasis, 8GB, 9th Generation ($149.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Kindle Oasis, 32GB, 9th Generation ($179.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.