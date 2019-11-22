Amazon is dishing out hot Black Friday deals on their Fire Tablets

Amazon's Fire Tablets are at the lowest price we've seen, with the Fire 7 as low as $29.99 for Amazon's Black Friday Countdown. It's a great holiday gift for adults and kids that won't break the bank ---- plus the sale includes six of Amazon's most popular tablets.

The Fire Tablet fire sale chops the all-new Fire HD 10 from $149.99 to $99.99, the Fire HD 8 from $79.99 to $49.99 and the Fire 7 from $49.99 to $29.99. With Alexa built-in, these devices are great for entertainment and reading, with access to millions of movies, shows, books and more. The Fire HD 10 is the best bang for your buck since it boasts a big upgrade from its previous models.

We're big fans of the tablet, namely for its 10.1-inch 1080p full HD screen, faster processor and USB Type-C port. Up to 12-hours of battery life makes it a great choice for streaming your favorite shows and movies. If you're looking for a thriftier option, you just can't beat the Fire 7 for $29.99. A solid tablet in its own right, it's a cheaper alternative but can still fulfill all your entertainment needs.

In addition to the normal tablets, the children's models are also included in this sale. The Kids Editions go for $59.99 for the Fire 7, $79.99 for the Fire HD 8 and $149.99 for the Fire HD 10. The prices are slashed so it's easier to get these devices for your tablet-toting toddler this holiday season. These tablets are the same as the original versions, but come with a child-proof case and have Alexa disabled. You still get the 1080p full HD screen and the 12-hour battery life on the Fire HD 10, ensuring it can withstand any baby shark binge. And for the siblings that can't share, you can bundle two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets for just $99.98. Better yet you get the worry-free guarantee and a stellar warranty with the Kids Editions.

Amazon's Black Friday deals are heating up with the Fire Tablets hitting the lowest prices we've ever seen. For as little as $29.99, you can gift a nearly endless supply of movies, shows and books for any entertainment enthusiast. But the sale is for a limited time so make sure act quick and snag 'em while they're still hot.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.