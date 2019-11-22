New Delhi (CNN) A three-year-old boy has become the second child to die of burn injuries in southern India this month after both fell into large cooking pots of hot stew in separate, unrelated incidents.

The toddler was playing when he fell into a pot of sambhar at a party thrown by his family to celebrate the opening of a shop on November 18 in Shabad, Telangana state, said G. Narsaiah, an inspector with Shabad police.

Sambhar is a spicy lentil-based vegetable stew that is popular in southern India.

The boy accidentally moved the lid covering the pot and fell in, Narsaiah said. He was rushed to hospital but died of burn injuries.

His father has filed a complaint with police but no arrests have been made.

