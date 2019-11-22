(CNN) A 27-year-old New Zealand man has been found guilty of the murder of Grace Millane, a British backpacker who vanished last December, according to CNN affiliate Sky News Australia.

Millane was last seen in the center of Auckland, a major city on New Zealand's North Island, on December 1. Her body was subsequently found by police in a wooded area in the Waitakere Ranges, west of the city.

The man, whose name is under a court suppression order, is ruled to have deliberately killed the 21-year-old in his hotel room in Auckland last December.

The pair met on a dating app and visited several bars before going to his hotel, according to Sky News Australia.

Sky News Australia reported that the convicted man's lawyers had argued Millane's death was accidental, and occurred during consensual "rough sex."

