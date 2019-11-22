Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Tesla reveals an electric pickup truck. Venice needs more tourists. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
A week ago, a five-day flood left Venetians picking up the pieces. Now, they need all the tourists they can get -- and fast.
The "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" star had a very distinct and diverse style while performing on his show. Here's a look at who was behind it all.
A 17-year-old in Canada has been treated for a life-threatening illness after vaping -- and doctors are sounding the alarm.
Tesla reveals a bulletproof electric pickup. It's not like any pickup you've ever seen.
After a decline in the use of bank branches, younger customers are starting to use them again. Here's why.
The party's fifth presidential debate let the leading contenders broadcast their clearest arguments yet about how they plan to beat President Donald Trump.