Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Tesla reveals an electric pickup truck. Venice needs more tourists. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

After the deluge: A tourist visits flood-hit Venice

A week ago, a five-day flood left Venetians picking up the pieces. Now, they need all the tourists they can get -- and fast.

Remember when Fred Rogers swapped his sport coat for a knit cardigan?

    The "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" star had a very distinct and diverse style while performing on his show. Here's a look at who was behind it all.
    'Our own new generation of lung diseases'

    A 17-year-old in Canada has been treated for a life-threatening illness after vaping -- and doctors are sounding the alarm.

    Incredible power at an incredible price

    Tesla reveals a bulletproof electric pickup. It's not like any pickup you've ever seen.

    Why millennials and Gen Zers love going to the bank

    After a decline in the use of bank branches, younger customers are starting to use them again. Here's why. 

      8 takeaways from the latest Democratic debate

      The party's fifth presidential debate let the leading contenders broadcast their clearest arguments yet about how they plan to beat President Donald Trump.