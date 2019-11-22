Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Alexis Grace and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 1:49 PM ET, Fri November 22, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- President Trump says he supports a full Senate trial if the House votes to impeach him.
-- A former Boston College student accused of encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself just released their final text messages.
    -- A white teen allegedly plotted to attack a historically black church in Georgia. Here's why she can't be charged with a hate crime.
    -- A pileup involving more than 50 vehicles forced a mass road closure in Denver.
    Read More
    -- A collection of handwritten lyrics to some of Elton John's biggest hits will be auctioned next month.
    -- A Boeing 777 landed safely back in Los Angeles after flames sparked from the engine just after departure.
    -- Two boys in India have died this month after falling into hot pots of stew.
    -- Facebook ramped up efforts to compete in the video game streaming wars by signing its biggest name yet.
      -- An inmate who escaped from a Missouri prison in September was just found 1,000 miles away in Delaware.
      -- Former "American Idol" contestant Antonella Maria Barba has been sentenced to 45 months in prison for possession of fentanyl.