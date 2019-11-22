(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- President Trump says he supports a full Senate trial if the House votes to impeach him.
-- A former Boston College student accused of encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself just released their final text messages.
-- A white teen allegedly plotted to attack a historically black church in Georgia. Here's why she can't be charged with a hate crime.
-- A pileup involving more than 50 vehicles forced a mass road closure in Denver.
-- A collection of handwritten lyrics to some of Elton John's biggest hits will be auctioned next month.
-- A Boeing 777 landed safely back in Los Angeles after flames sparked from the engine just after departure.
-- Two boys in India have died this month after falling into hot pots of stew.
-- Facebook ramped up efforts to compete in the video game streaming wars by signing its biggest name yet.
-- An inmate who escaped from a Missouri prison in September was just found 1,000 miles away in Delaware.
-- Former "American Idol" contestant Antonella Maria Barba has been sentenced to 45 months in prison for possession of fentanyl.