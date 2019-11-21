This underwater rover could explore ocean worlds in our solar system

(CNN) Astronomers have uncovered increasing evidence that some bodies in our solar system, like Jupiter's moon Europa and Saturn's moon Enceladus, are actually ocean worlds.

And those oceans could potentially host life -- even if they formed in a way that is completely different from what we know about similar bodies of water on Earth.

To learn more, astronomers want to get up close and observe these worlds with robots, much like the way rovers have been used to explore the surface of Mars. But for that to happen, the robot would need to be equipped to handle the unknowns of an icy cold alien ocean.

A team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is working on the Buoyant Rover for Under-Ice Exploration just for that purpose. Called BRUIE, the rover is about to face the ultimate test by operating upside down beneath sea ice in Antarctica for a month, according to NASA

Antarctica is a good analog for what rovers like BRUIE may one day face on ocean worlds, because Europa and Enceladus' oceans are encased beneath icy shells anywhere between six to 12 miles thick. Previously, BRUIE was tested in the Arctic and Alaska.

