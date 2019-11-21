Sondland's spectacular example of throwing your colleagues under the bus

(CNN) This story was originally published in the November 21 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

That almighty crash you heard coming from the direction of the United States was the implosion of President Donald Trump's impeachment defense.

Red letter days rarely live up to expectations in Washington, but Wednesday did. Gordon Sondland, the central figure in the plot to pressure Ukraine, confirmed on live television that a quid pro quo scheme existed -- and that the US President directed it.

In a spectacular example of throwing your colleagues under the bus, he also said that several top governmental figures were in on the caper. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney are all now rubbing tire tracks off their suits.

Sondland left a few scraps for Trump's protectors — namely his comment that the President never personally directly told him to hold back military aid to Ukraine. But the avuncular ambassador to the European Union, who swigged from a collection of paper cups and water bottles during hours of testimony, seemed to have made a choice: He was not going down with the ship to protect the President.

