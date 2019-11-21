The week in 27 photos

Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, arrives on Capitol Hill to testify on Wednesday, November 20. Sondland told lawmakers there was a quid pro quo for Ukraine to announce investigations into President Donald Trump's political opponents. He said it came from Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani at the "express direction of the President." Sondland also provided investigators with emails and texts showing it wasn't just him and Giuliani pushing for the investigations outside government channels — Trump's inner circle knew what was going on, too. But Republicans aggressively went after Sondland during their questioning to argue he had no conversations with Trump about a quid pro quo. Trump has repeatedly denied that there was a quid pro quo.Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call via AP Images
Ten presidential candidates stand on stage before the start of the Democratic debate in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 20. The candidates, from left, are US Sen. Cory Booker; US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; US Sen. Amy Klobuchar; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; US Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Vice President Joe Biden; US Sen. Bernie Sanders; US Sen. Kamala Harris; and businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
A person touches the shoulder of Devi Posto during a vigil in El Alto, Bolivia, on Wednesday, November 20. Posto was one of the people killed in clashes Tuesday between Bolivian security forces and supporters of ousted president Evo Morales.Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Police detain protesters and students outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Tuesday, November 19. Thousands of student protesters occupied the campus as the city's violent political unrest reached fever pitch. Once inside, they soon faced an impossible choice: stay inside until supplies run out, or leave the university and risk getting tear gassed and arrested for rioting, a charge that can fetch a 10-year prison sentence.Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images
Olaf Niess, the "Swan Father" of Hamburg, Germany, corrals a swan on the Alster river on Tuesday, November 19. The swans were being moved to their ice-free winter home.Axel Heimken/dpa/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump holds his notes while speaking to the media outside the White House on Wednesday, November 20. Trump repeatedly said he told US Ambassador Gordon Sondland over the phone that he wanted "nothing" on Ukraine. "I say to the Ambassador in response: I want nothing, I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo," Trump said, reading from notes that appeared to be written in Sharpie.Erin Scott/Reuters
Thousands of Indiana teachers turned the state Capitol into a sea of red on Tuesday, November 19. At least 147 school districts canceled classes as teachers demanded better pay and more funding for public schools.Bryan Woolston/Reuters
Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser for US President Donald Trump, leaves a federal courthouse in Washington on Friday, November 15. Stone was found guilty of lying to and obstructing Congress in a case that has shed new light on Trump's anticipation of the release of stolen Democratic emails in 2016.Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux
Oliver Duque, a homeless boy, rests on top of a Venezuelan flag during a demonstration called by opposition politician Juan Guaido on Saturday, November 16.Rodrigo Abd/AP
Lebanese protesters flee from security forces in Beirut on Tuesday, November 19. Protesters have been filling the streets of Lebanon's urban centers for around a month, frequently forcing road closures along the country's major routes. In recent months, Lebanon has seen rapid economic deterioration, ballooning debt and rising prices. Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced in October that he was resigning.Anwar Amro/AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Williams, a senior aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, await the start of their testimony in Washington on November 19. It was the third day of public hearings related to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux
A horse is covered in snow as it stands in its paddock in Feldberg, Germany, on Monday, November 18.Patrick Seeger/dpa/AP
Lightning strikes close to a passenger plane in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Wednesday, November 20.GCH Aviation/Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson works out with trainer Steve Egan during a campaign stop in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, November 19. Frank Augstein/AP
Migrants are seen on an inflatable boat Friday, November 15, as they are rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard on the Aegean Sea.Burak Kara/Getty Images
Choristers ice skate near the Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, on Wednesday, November 20.Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
Anti-government protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, on Sunday, November 17. Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi agreed to resign last month after weeks of protests that led to hundreds of casualties. The protests were sparked by longstanding complaints over unemployment, government corruption and a lack of basic services such as electricity and clean water.Ameer Al Mohammedaw/picture alliance/Getty Images
Former US Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, makes a face as he steps on stage for a campaign event in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 17.Carlo Allegri/Reuters
"Jane Doe 15," an anonymous woman who accused financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her as a child, holds a news conference at her attorney's office in Los Angeles on Monday, November 18. Her bracelet says, "Epstein didn't kill himself." Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August. New York City's chief medical examiner said Epstein hanged himself.Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Two people were killed and several were injured, authorities said, after a bridge collapsed in Mirepoix-sur-Tarn, France, on Monday, November 18.Eric Cabanis/AFP/Getty Images
Michelle Bosshard and her 9-year-old son, Lucas, visit a memorial Monday, November 18, for the two students who were killed in a school shooting last week in Santa Clarita, California. A male student opened fire on classmates, fatally wounding a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register/AP
A woman sits in a shopping cart with Pink Panther toys around her at a stress-relief museum in Suzhou, China, on Monday, November 18.VCG/Getty Images
Visitors pose at a light installation at London's Kew Gardens on Tuesday, November 19.