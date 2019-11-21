Four Syracuse University students suspended after racist incidents

(CNN) Four Syracuse University students have been suspended for participating in a verbal assault directed at an African-American student last week, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced Wednesday.

A total of 14 people were involved in the incident, 10 of whom were referred for "appropriate discipline," Syverud added. Nine were students from other schools and have been referred for discipline at the schools they attend.

"The entire case has also been referred to the Onondaga County District Attorney," Syverud said while briefing the university's senate. "The New York State Police's hate crimes task force has been partnering with us and we're working with the New York State Division of Human Rights on this matter."

Syverud also said reports of white supremacist material being sent by AirDrop to various students Monday night at the Bird Library was probably a hoax. AirDrop is an app that lets users share files between Apple devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

"To date, law enforcement has not been able to locate a single individual who directly received an AirDrop. Not one," Syverud said. "It was apparent that this rumor was probably a hoax, but that reality was not communicated clearly and rapidly enough to get ahead of escalating anxiety."

