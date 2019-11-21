Massachusetts lawmakers vote to ban all flavored tobacco products and tax vaping devices

(CNN) Lawmakers in Massachusetts passed a comprehensive set of tobacco controls early Thursday morning that, if signed into law, will make the state's tobacco laws among the toughest in the nation.

The bill, which made it to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's desk after midnight, passed both houses of the state legislature with widespread support -- 32-6 in the state Senate, and 127-31 in the state House of Representatives. A final version reconciled between the two chambers passed the House 119-33.

The bill would outlaw any flavored tobacco products, including mentholated cigarettes and flavored nicotine-based e-cigarettes, and put a 75% excise tax on non-flavored e-cigarettes sold in the state.

Proponents of the bill described it as an effort to curb youth tobacco use.

"For too long, big tobacco has targeted our kids with flavored products," State Sen. John Keenan, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday. Keenan was the state Senate's lead sponsor of the legislation. With the move, he said, "we are telling big tobacco their days of hooking kids in Massachusetts are over."

