Las Vegas police shoot man accused of attacking officers in a restricted area at McCarran International Airport

(CNN) Police in Las Vegas shot a suspect who entered a restricted area at McCarran International Airport, where he attacked officers, authorities said Thursday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers assigned to the airport were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to a door alarm in one terminal of the airport in Paradise, officials said. Officers found the man about 20 minutes later in a restricted baggage processing area of another terminal, police said.

One officer began to escort the man to a public area. But the suspect became violent when a second officer arrived, and "attacked the first officer," knocking him unconscious, police said. The suspect "became extremely irate," Capt. Nicole Splinter, told reporters, CNN affiliate KSNV reported.

The man knocked the second officer to the ground who tried to use less lethal means to de-escalate the situation. The suspect rushed a third officer, who fired two rounds, hitting the man, police said.

Police did not release the suspect's identity.

