Jake Burton Carpenter, the founder of Burton Snowboards, has died

(CNN) Jake Burton Carpenter, the snowboarding pioneer and founder of Burton Snowboards, passed away from complications related to cancer. He was 65.

The company announced Carpenter's death on Thursday in an email to employees.

"He was the soul of snowboarding, the one who gave us the sport we love," the company said.

"He's like the cool dad of the sport," Olympic snowboarder Shaun White said of Carpenter to The New York Times in 2015.

In the same article, Carpenter disclosed his Miller Fisher syndrome diagnosis, a rare nervous system disorder. The disease left him paralyzed for several weeks, unable to move his body save for his hands.

Burton, which his wife Donna Carpenter has run as CEO since 2015, encouraged its employees to spend their Friday doing what its founder would've done -- snowboard.

"It's opening day at Stowe [a ski resort in Vermont], so consider taking some turns together, in celebration of Jake."