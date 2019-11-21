A Colorado school district has closed more than 40 schools after a highly contagious virus outbreak

(CNN) A school district in Colorado has closed more than 40 schools for two days after a virus outbreak rapidly spread through the student population, according to school officials.

"We are taking this highly unusual action because this virus is extremely contagious and spreading quickly across our schools," Nursing Coordinator Tanya Marvin said in the statement.

"Onset of symptoms for both types of viruses, including vomiting, is incredibly fast. The second version also causes fever in several cases," the district statement said.

The health department says it is working to identify the illness, which is "acting a lot like norovirus" and lasts between 12-24 hours.

Norovirus, sometimes called the "stomach bug," is easily spread through direct contact, consuming contaminated food or water, or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your hands in your mouth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The closure includes all after-school activities, the district said, and schools will remained closed until after Thanksgiving break.