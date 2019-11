2019 in Review Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look back at the events of 2019.

Notable US Events

Jamel Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al-Badawi, the terrorist behind the 2000 attack on the USS Cole , is killed during an airstrike in Yemen according to a statement from US Central Command.

January 14 - About About 30,000 Los Angeles educators go on strike , affecting more than half a million students.

January 28 - Author Marianne Williamson launches her Democratic presidential campaign

February 14 - The Senate confirms (54-45) William Barr as attorney general. He is sworn in at the White House.

February 15 - Trump declares a national emergency to allocate funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico. During the announcement, the president says he expects the declaration to be challenged in court. The same day, Trump signs a border security measure negotiated by Congress, with $1.375 billion set aside for barriers, averting another government shutdown.

February 18 - Attorneys general from 16 states file a lawsuit in federal court challenging Trump's emergency declaration

February 19 - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announces his Democratic presidential bid.

March 1 - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces his Democratic presidential bid.

March 7 - Lobbyist and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is sentenced in Virginia to 47 months in prison for bank fraud, filing false tax returns and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

March 12 - Fifty people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, are charged with offenses related to a college admissions cheating scheme.

March 13 - Manafort is sentenced to an additional 43 months in prison for conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice in the District of Columbia.

March 13 - Trump announces the United States is grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft, amid concerns over their involvement in two major plane crashes less than six months apart

March 24 - Barr releases a letter summarizing the principal conclusions from Mueller's investigation. According to Barr's four-page letter, the evidence was not sufficient to establish that members of Trump's campaign tacitly engaged in a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government to interfere with the election.

April 4 - Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan announces his Democratic presidential bid

April 8 - California Rep. Eric Swalwell announces his Democratic presidential bid

April 15 - Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld announces he is running for the Republican nomination for president, on CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper.

April 22 - Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton announces his Democratic presidential bid

May 2 - Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet announces his Democratic presidential bid

May 14 - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces his Democratic presidential bid

May 16 - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his Democratic presidential bid

May 29 - Mueller delivers his first public statement about the Russia investigation . He says charging Trump with a crime was not an option the office could consider; because a sitting president cannot be indicted per Justice Department policy. "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller says. "We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime." He announces the special counsel's office is closing, and he's resigning from the DOJ.

May 31 - Twelve people are killed in a Twelve people are killed in a shooting at a municipal office in Virginia Beach, Virginia . The gunman is fatally wounded during a shootout with police.

June 12 - Trump tells ABC News he Trump tells ABC News he would "listen" to information on his 2020 opponents from a foreign government and might not tell the FBI.

June 18 - Trump holds a rally in Orlando to publicize the Trump holds a rally in Orlando to publicize the formal launch of his reelection campaign

June 26-27 - The The first Democratic debate , sponsored by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, takes place over two nights, in Miami. The candidates taking part on the first night include Warren, O'Rourke, Booker, Castro, Gabbard, Inslee, Klobuchar, de Blasio, Delaney and Ryan. Night two features Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg, Harris, Gillibrand, Bennet, Williamson, Swalwell, Yang and Hickenlooper.

July 6 - Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is arrested and accused of sex trafficking of minors.

July 8 - Swalwell announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.

July 9 - Former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer announces his Democratic candidacy for president

July 9 - Excerpts of profanity-laden, homophobic and misogynistic messages between Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and members of his inner circle are published by local media. On July 13, the Center for Investigative Journalism publishes hundreds of leaked messages, in which Rosselló and members of his inner circle ridicule numerous politicians, members of the media and celebrities.

July 10 - Six people, including a former education secretary and a former health insurance official, are indicted on corruption charges in Puerto Rico. The conspiracy allegedly involved directing millions of dollars in government contracts to politically-connected contractors.

July 11 - A series of protests begin in response to the leaked messages and the indictment, with calls for Rosselló to resign. On July 24, he announces he will resign on August 2.

July 14 - Via Twitter, Trump tells US Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley to "go back" to their home countries. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley are natural-born US citizens; Omar was born in Somalia, immigrated to the US and became a citizen.

July 25 - Trump speaks on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump asks Zelensky for a "favor," encouraging him to speak with Giuliani about investigating Biden. In the days before the call, Trump had blocked nearly $400 million in military and security aid to Ukraine.

July 30-31 - The second Democratic debate, sponsored by CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español, takes place over two nights, in Detroit. The candidates taking part on the first night include Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, O'Rourke, Klobuchar, Hickenlooper, Ryan, Delaney, Williamson and Bullock. Night two features Biden, Harris, Booker, Yang, Castro, Gabbard, Gillibrand, Inslee, Bennet and De Blasio.