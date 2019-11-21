2019 in Review Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look back at the events of 2019.
Notable US Events
January 1 - Jamel Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al-Badawi, the terrorist behind the 2000 attack on the USS Cole, is killed during an airstrike in Yemen according to a statement from US Central Command.
January 3 - California Rep. Nancy Pelosi is elected the new House speaker in a majority vote by the House of Representatives on the first day of the 116th Congress.
January 12 - Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro announces his Democratic presidential bid.
January 14 - About 30,000 Los Angeles educators go on strike, affecting more than half a million students.
January 22 - The Supreme Court allows President Donald Trump's transgender military ban to go into effect.
January 25 - Roger Stone is arrested after being indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who alleges the longtime Trump associate sought stolen emails that could damage Hillary Clinton in coordination with senior Trump campaign officials.
January 25 - A 35-day government shutdown ends when Trump signs a short-term spending measure, providing three weeks of stopgap funding while lawmakers work on a border security compromise. The bill does not include any wall funding.
January 27 - California Sen. Kamala Harris announces her Democratic presidential bid.
January 28 - Author Marianne Williamson launches her Democratic presidential campaign.
February 1 - New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announces his Democratic presidential bid.
February 2 - Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard launches her Democratic presidential campaign.
February 9 - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces her Democratic presidential bid.
February 10 - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces her Democratic presidential bid.
February 12 - A New York jury convicts Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on 10 counts including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to launder narcotics proceeds, international distribution of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine, and use of firearms. He is later sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.
February 14 - The Senate confirms (54-45) William Barr as attorney general. He is sworn in at the White House.
February 15 - Trump declares a national emergency to allocate funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico. During the announcement, the president says he expects the declaration to be challenged in court. The same day, Trump signs a border security measure negotiated by Congress, with $1.375 billion set aside for barriers, averting another government shutdown.
February 18 - Attorneys general from 16 states file a lawsuit in federal court challenging Trump's emergency declaration.
February 19 - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announces his Democratic presidential bid.
February 22 - R&B singer R. Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
March 1 - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces his Democratic presidential bid.
March 4 - Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announces his Democratic presidential bid.
March 7 - Lobbyist and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is sentenced in Virginia to 47 months in prison for bank fraud, filing false tax returns and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.
March 12 - Fifty people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, are charged with offenses related to a college admissions cheating scheme.
March 13 - Manafort is sentenced to an additional 43 months in prison for conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice in the District of Columbia.
March 13 - Trump announces the United States is grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft, amid concerns over their involvement in two major plane crashes less than six months apart.
March 14 - Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke announces his Democratic presidential bid.
March 17 - New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announces her Democratic presidential bid.
March 22 - Mueller finishes the Russia probe and delivers his report to Barr.
March 24 - Barr releases a letter summarizing the principal conclusions from Mueller's investigation. According to Barr's four-page letter, the evidence was not sufficient to establish that members of Trump's campaign tacitly engaged in a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government to interfere with the election.
April 4 - Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan announces his Democratic presidential bid.
April 8 - California Rep. Eric Swalwell announces his Democratic presidential bid.
April 14 - South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces his Democratic presidential bid.
April 15 - Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld announces he is running for the Republican nomination for president, on CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper.
April 18 - A redacted version of Mueller's report on Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election is released.
April 22 - Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton announces his Democratic presidential bid.
April 25 - Former Vice President Joe Biden announces his Democratic presidential bid.
May 2 - Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet announces his Democratic presidential bid.
May 14 - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces his Democratic presidential bid.
May 16 - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his Democratic presidential bid.
May 29 - Mueller delivers his first public statement about the Russia investigation. He says charging Trump with a crime was not an option the office could consider; because a sitting president cannot be indicted per Justice Department policy. "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so," Mueller says. "We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime." He announces the special counsel's office is closing, and he's resigning from the DOJ.
May 31 - Twelve people are killed in a shooting at a municipal office in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The gunman is fatally wounded during a shootout with police.
June 12 - Trump tells ABC News he would "listen" to information on his 2020 opponents from a foreign government and might not tell the FBI.
June 18 - Trump holds a rally in Orlando to publicize the formal launch of his reelection campaign.
June 26-27 - The first Democratic debate, sponsored by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, takes place over two nights, in Miami. The candidates taking part on the first night include Warren, O'Rourke, Booker, Castro, Gabbard, Inslee, Klobuchar, de Blasio, Delaney and Ryan. Night two features Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg, Harris, Gillibrand, Bennet, Williamson, Swalwell, Yang and Hickenlooper.
June 30 - Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Korean Demilitarized Zone, becoming the first sitting US president to enter North Korea.
July 6 - Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is arrested and accused of sex trafficking of minors.
July 9 - Former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer announces his Democratic candidacy for president.
July 9 - Excerpts of profanity-laden, homophobic and misogynistic messages between Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and members of his inner circle are published by local media. On July 13, the Center for Investigative Journalism publishes hundreds of leaked messages, in which Rosselló and members of his inner circle ridicule numerous politicians, members of the media and celebrities.
July 10 - Six people, including a former education secretary and a former health insurance official, are indicted on corruption charges in Puerto Rico. The conspiracy allegedly involved directing millions of dollars in government contracts to politically-connected contractors.
July 11 - A series of protests begin in response to the leaked messages and the indictment, with calls for Rosselló to resign. On July 24, he announces he will resign on August 2.
July 14 - Via Twitter, Trump tells US Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley to "go back" to their home countries. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley are natural-born US citizens; Omar was born in Somalia, immigrated to the US and became a citizen.
July 16 - The House votes, 240-187, to condemn the language Trump used in his tweets about Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Omar and Pressley.
July 16 - The Justice Department announces it will not bring charges against New York Police Department officer Daniel Pantaleo, accused of fatally choking Eric Garner.
July 24 - Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees.
July 25 - Trump speaks on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump asks Zelensky for a "favor," encouraging him to speak with Giuliani about investigating Biden. In the days before the call, Trump had blocked nearly $400 million in military and security aid to Ukraine.
July 28 - Santino William Legan opens fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, killing three.
July 30-31 - The second Democratic debate, sponsored by CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español, takes place over two nights, in Detroit. The candidates taking part on the first night include Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, O'Rourke, Klobuchar, Hickenlooper, Ryan, Delaney, Williamson and Bullock. Night two features Biden, Harris, Booker, Yang, Castro, Gabbard, Gillibrand, Inslee, Bennet and De Blasio.
August 2 - The United States formally withdraws from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
August 3 - Mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, opens fire at a Walmart store, killing 22 people.
August 4 - Mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. The gunman, 24-year-old