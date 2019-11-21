London (CNN) A number of British orphans whose parents died in Syria are being returned to the UK, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, amid growing concern over the fate of the children of ISIS suspects.

"These innocent, orphaned children should never have been subjected to the horrors of war," Raab said in a statement. "We have facilitated their return home because it was the right thing to do. Now they must be allowed the privacy and given the support to return to a normal life," he said.

The Foreign Office did not provide further details on how many children are being repatriated and the identities of their parents. However, according to a tweet from Kurdish administration official Abdulkarim Omar, three British orphans from ISIS parents were handed over to a delegation representing the British Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Humanitarian aid organization Save The Children referenced Omar's tweet in a statement welcoming the transfer. "Today the UK government is transforming the lives of these innocent children who have been through terrible things that are far beyond their control," Save The Children's head of humanitarian campaigns Alison Griffin said.

But she also warned that "as many as 60 British children" still remain in Syria, and also warrant repatriation. "All are as innocent as those rescued today and our very real fear is that they won't all survive to see the spring. They must all be brought home before it is too late," Griffin said.