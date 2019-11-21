'Flush it down the toilet:' Golden State Warriors coach reacts to heaviest defeat in almost 50 years

(CNN) It's fair to say Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn't impressed by his team's humiliating 142-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Wednesday.

"Flush it down the toilet. Literally just move on. You don't take anything from a game like this," he said following the game.

He went on to say he would not be watching back any film of the bruising defeat to the Mavericks.

And you can't really blame him.

It was the basketball team's worst defeat since 1973 and marks a new point in the team's dramatic fall from grace -- having been an NBA finalist in the last five seasons.

Read More