'Flush it down the toilet:' Golden State Warriors coach reacts to heaviest defeat in almost 50 years

(CNN)It's fair to say Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn't impressed by his team's humiliating 142-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Wednesday.
"Flush it down the toilet. Literally just move on. You don't take anything from a game like this," he said following the game.
He went on to say he would not be watching back any film of the bruising defeat to the Mavericks.
And you can't really blame him.
It was the basketball team's worst defeat since 1973 and marks a new point in the team's dramatic fall from grace -- having been an NBA finalist in the last five seasons.
The Warriors have the worst record in the NBA this season -- sitting bottom of the Western Conference with just three wins and 13 losses -- and are plagued by injuries to key players Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell, who all remain sidelined.
The team's poor form is compounded by the additional losses of Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins in the offseason.
If there were lows for the San Francisco team, it was an entirely different story for the Dallas Mavericks.
20-year-old Luka Doncic provided a dominant performance in which he scored 35 points -- 33 of which came in the first half.
The Mavericks star recorded his seventh triple-double -- a double-digit score in three of five important statistical categories -- in 14 games and had 22 points, five assists and five rebounds in the first quarter alone.
The Slovenian went on to get 10 rebounds and 11 assists, despite only playing 25 minutes in total.
Doncic clearly had appetite before the game -- a video posted in the warmup shows him launching an almost unbelievable shot from a seated position.
"I see (the stats), but I don't know what to say," Doncic said after the game. "It's great to read about. I just enjoy the basketball."
Despite Warriors coach Steve Kerr's toilet remarks, he managed to make light of a pretty dire situation for the team.
"Tough to lose by 48 points, but a break here or there and it only would have been 42 points," he said. "Nobody caught the sarcasm? I was trying to be funny," he added.