The Note 10+ now comes in Aura Red and Aura Pink, plus a 'Star Wars' edition arrives soon

Samsung is saying happy holidays in a big way. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ now come in Aura Pink and Aura Red. Both are available now from Samsung's online store and should ship soon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in Aura Pink (starting at $309.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in Aura Pink (starting at $459.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in Aura Red (starting at $309.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in Aura Red (starting at $459.99; samsung.com)

The best news here? These new colors are eligible for Samsung's Black Friday savings.

The Note 10 line will start at $309.99 with select trade-ins and Samsung will toss in a pair of Galaxy Buds. Aside from the new paint job, which extends from the Note to the SPen, nothing else is changing with Note 10 or Note 10+. We called the 10+ of the finest Android phones around, and it still stands. The large vibrant display, zippy processing and terrific three-lens camera makes for a great device.

And Samsung's One UI tosses gimmicks and bloatware to the side for a nice and clean interface. It doesn't look like a clean Android out of the box, but it's a step in the right direction that delivers an easily accessible experience.

Also arriving around the middle of next month will be a "Star Wars" themed Note 10+. And the Force is strong with it ---- at least the Dark Side. The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" themed device will feature a black body etched with red accents. And the SPen has become a lightsaber with a matching and incredibly sleek red paint job. You'll also receive themed Galaxy Buds, a leather cover and a collectors item — all wrapped in a special box.

The Galaxy Note 10+ "Star Wars" Edition will land in an unlocked fashion in limited quantities for $1,299 on Dec. 13. We'll follow up closer to the launch date with links to order, so you hopefully won't be shut out. The usual suspects — Amazon, Samsung, Best Buy and Microsoft — will offer it.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.