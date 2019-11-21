Keep your buds and your phone together with the PopGrip AirPods Holder

Pop Sockets has been getting bolder and bolder with its products. A prime example is its recent advent of the PopGrip AirPods Holder. As is usually the case with Pop Sockets, this accessory comes in several colors.

The PopGrip AirPods Holder operates much like other PopGrips, except it has its own specific mount. Just pop your AirPods in their case, store the case in the holder and mount it to your phone for easy storage. And like other PopGrips, you can remove it if you want to wirelessly charge your phone.

The PopGrip AirPods Holder accommodates both wired and wirelessly charged AirPods. For the former, there's a port on the bottom, and for the latter, just wirelessly charge them as if nothing's changed. You can even see the LED charging light through the holder. This unique PopGrip comes in five colors: Neo Mint, Iris Purple, Cobalt, Black and White.

PopGrip Airpods Holders are available for $20 each. We can't think of a better way to store your AirPods than mounted to your smartphone.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.