Keep your phone clean with PhoneSoap, on sale for one day only

Your phone is your most prized possession—and your most germ-covered possession. But with PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger, it's never been easier to keep your phone squeaky clean, no water necessary. And today, it's down to one of its lowest prices ever at $42 (originally $59.99; amazon.com).

PhoneSoap features two UV-C bulbs that sanitize your phone by killing 99.99% of all bacteria and germs (PhoneSoap recommends keeping your phone case on, since that's just as dirty as your phone). Not to mention, your phone can charge up while it gets clean; PhoneSoap has one USB port and one USB-C port for charging whatever device comes its way. And PhoneSoap doesn't just clean phones. Pop in your keys, watches, earbuds—basically anything that fits—and get rid of germs in a flash.

This discount only applies to select colors: Silver, Orchid, and Light Gold. And be sure to act fast if you'd like to keep your phone clean, since this sale is for today only or until these PhoneSoaps sell out. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

