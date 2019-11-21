The best iPhone accessories to give this holiday

If you're one of the early adopters who snatched up an iPhone 11 — or have someone on your holiday gift list who did — now's the time to dress it up. We scoured the virtual aisles of add-ons for your constant companion to guide you to the perfect bling for the 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max iPhones to find everything you need to make them look their best, withstand abuse, perform to the max and entertain you in more ways than you thought possible.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($139.00; amazon.com)

If you value your music, you'll want to upgrade from the basic earphones that Apple ships in the box. Take it to the next level with AirPods, the true wireless headphones that pair like magic to the iPhone. Consider splurging $20 more for the wireless charging case to give you more charging options. If you want even better sound, step up to the brand new noise-canceling ($249) AirPods Pro.

Apple Watch Series 5 (Starting at $384.99, originally $399; amazon.com)

Consider Apple Watch your phone's trusted sidekick. With a tap or two, you can view a text, change music tracks, view step count and check the weather — all without taking your phone from your backpack. The more Apple devices you own, the more you can do: Unlock your iMac, pause Apple TV, decline a phone call and lower the volume. On a budget? Save a few bucks by buying last year's Series 4 model or even the still-worthy Series 3.

Anker USB C to Lightning Cable ($14.44, originally $16.99; amazon.com) and PowerPort III Nano USB C Charger ($19.99; amazon.com)

The iPhone 11 doesn't come with the higher power charging cables of the Pro models, but you can bring them up to speed with this duo from Anker. The USB-C to Lightning cable, paired with the PowerPort III Nano, takes your phone battery from zero to 50% in 30 minutes, providing a budget-friendly way to utilize these phones' fast-charging capabilities.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ Screen Protector ($24.74; amazon.com)

Whether you spend $700 or $1,000-plus for a new phone, you want that investment to last. The ZAGG screen protector not only guards the iPhone's brilliant display against scratches and bumps, but it's also smudge resistant.

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Pad ($139.95; amazon.com)

No more fumbling for multiple charging cables before sleep. Now you can keep your nightstand tidy with a single, sleek pad that wirelessly charges an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch with dedicated spots for each device. A power cord on the back of the unit plugs into an AC outlet.

Belkin Lightning To Headphone Jack Charging Adapter ($29.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

It's the little things that can stand in the way of a great experience — like a missing cable between your favorite wired headphones and your phone. This gadget accepts a standard headphone plug and connects to an iPhone. It adds a charging port so you can power your phone while listening.

Anker USB-C Car Charger ($22.99; amazon.com)

Chances are you're not the only one who wants to power up on a road trip. Anker's 2-Port PowerIQ 3.0 can charge any mobile device with a USB-C slot, even if your co-pilot uses a different brand of phone. It plugs into a car's 12V outlet, giving you speedy charging with built-in temperature control and overload protection.

Sonos Move ($399; amazon.com)

It's easy to stream from your iPhone to the Sonos Move smart speaker with AirPlay 2 support. The battery-powered Move combines terrific sound quality with versatility, plays inside the home or out, and tailors the sound to the space.

Love Handle Universal Phone Grip ($9.95; amazon.com)

Phones keep getting bigger — and harder to handle. The Love Handle's elastic grip for smartphones and tablets attaches solidly to your device, giving you a firm grip when snapping pics or texting. It's available in a rainbow of colors and patterns.

iPhone 11 Pro Clear Case ($27.99, originally $39; amazon.com)

If you're sporting one of the cool new colors in the iPhone 11 series, you'll want a case that shows it off. These clear polycarbonate cases from Apple have a sturdy back for protection and a more flexible material on the side for a comfortable feel. Cutouts are tailored for the phones' cameras and buttons, and the case works seamlessly with Qi-certified wireless chargers.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Case ($13.85; amazon.com)

This sturdy case fits the larger Pro Max phone and comes with a built-in kickstand so you can Facetime or watch videos without having to hold the phone. The case is shockproof, tested to withstand a 12-foot drop, and comes in red, blue or black.

Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WH1000XM3 ($348; amazon.com)

The frequent flyer wants comfort, great sound and minimal noise, and that's what these wireless over-ear headphones deliver. Noise-canceling levels are adjustable and you can tap a button on the ear cup to turn down your music for quick conversations. Overseas flights are no problem for the 30-hour battery.

Anker - PowerCore+ 10,000 mAh Portable Charger ($49.99, originally $89.99; bestbuy.com)

Battery life is better in the iPhone 11, but you can never have too much power in reserve. This portable charger has enough juice to refuel your phone multiple times. Best part? It has its own built-in lightning connector so you don't have to worry about losing yours.

Lego Hidden Side Shrimp Shack Attack 70422 Augmented Reality (AR) Building Set ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

An iPhone creates a child's window into an interactive experience, combining the creative play of Lego toys with an augmented reality app. When you scan the Lego model with an iPhone or iPad, it comes alive as an interactive, three-dimensional digital rendering. Players solve mysteries, find items and collect ghosts.

PhoneSoap Go ($99.95; amazon.com)

You don't even want to think about the germs your hands transmit to your phone every day. Luckily, you don't have to. Let PhoneSoap's sanitizing bulbs zap 99.99% of bacteria that gathers on your phone in a 10-minute UV-C bath. The battery-powered case doubles as a phone charger.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.