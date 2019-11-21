Get a deal on Apple's latest MacBook Pro on Amazon

Amazon has just dropped the price of Apple's latest laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Right now, you can pick it up for $2,264.95, down from $2,399. Although the sale is just 6%, that's still $134.05 in savings and the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. You can read our in-depth thoughts here.

This MacBook Pro features a 16-inch Retina display with True Tone, which adjust the tone to be easier on your eyes and create a sharper picture. With 512 GB of storage, it may be tight for some users, but that's double the base capacity of the 15-inch version and nothing an external hard drive can't remedy.

You will also be impressed with the processing power of this MacBook Pro. With an Intel i7 core processor and 16 GB of RAM, there's not much this laptop can't do.

If you're a gamer, the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics card should have you covered. And photo editing and video editing should be done with ease. Even the sound takes things up a notch with six speakers, two of which are subwoofers that create bass you don't expect from a laptop.

Apple's best MacBook Pro yet is going for $2,264.95, originally $2,399. If you're in the market for a powerful, portable computer, don't pass up this one.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.