(CNN) On Thursday, it looked like Mars in the Australian city of Mildura.

A dust storm turned the sky bright orange and covered everything in sight. Photos from the city, in the state of Victoria, look like they have been filtered with a red lens.

The dust hit the city around midday with winds measuring up to 40 kilometers per hour (about 24.8 miles per hour) and temperatures hitting nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), according to CNN affiliate 7News.

The dust storm was exacerbated by the same gale force winds and high temperatures that have contributed to deadly bushfires sweeping across New South Wales and Queensland states, further north of Victoria.

The Victoria Bureau of Meteorology told 7News that the dust storm wasn't surprising, given it had been a "very dry year through the northern part of the Mallee (district)."

