(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- A Catholic order sent a pedophile priest to work among vulnerable kids while knowing he had been convicted of abusing children , exclusive CNN reporting revealed.

-- Two big storms could slow your roll to grandma's house this Thanksgiving week.

-- Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu will be indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust , marking the first time in the country's history that a sitting prime minister faces indictment in criminal investigations.