(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Former top White House official Fiona Hill delivered a full-throated rebuttal to the "fictional narrative" pushed by President Trump and his GOP allies in her impeachment inquiry testimony.
-- A Catholic order sent a pedophile priest to work among vulnerable kids while knowing he had been convicted of abusing children, exclusive CNN reporting revealed.
-- Two big storms could slow your roll to grandma's house this Thanksgiving week.
-- Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu will be indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, marking the first time in the country's history that a sitting prime minister faces indictment in criminal investigations.
-- SpaceX's Mars rocket prototype burst apart during a ground test. It's a setback for the company as it works to develop a ship that can take humans into deep space.
-- Apple abruptly canceled its premiere of the Samuel L. Jackson movie, "The Banker," after concerns were raised.
-- The fifth Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential campaign is in the books. Here are Chris Cillizza's winners and losers.
-- Greta Thunberg has a 19th-century doppelganger, so naturally people think she's a time traveler.