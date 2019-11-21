Colombia closes borders as it braces for nationwide strike

(CNN) Colombia has closed its borders in preparation for a national strike supported by a broad coalition of social movements on Thursday.

President Ivan Duque, a social conservative, came to power in August 2018 and now faces widespread discontent over rising unemployment, economic reforms and a deteriorating security situation.

Labor unions, teachers, students and indigenous activists are among those set to take to the streets as protests hit yet another South American nation.

Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia have already experienced major social unrest this year as governments in the region struggle to deal with popular grievances over economic stagnation, corruption, inequality and more specific national issues.

Protests are taking place across the country.

Border closures mean any entry by land or sea from Ecuador, Peru, Brazil and Venezuela will be restricted, according to Colombia's Migration Agency Director Christian Krüger Sarmiento.

Read More