How 'African Giant' Burna Boy became a roaring success

Nigerian musician Burna Boy has been nominated for the 62nd Grammy Awards in the 'Best World Music' category.

Angelique Kidjo is a singer, songwriter and activist from Benin. She is one of Africa's most respected performers and has won three Grammy Awards in her wide-ranging career.

Tanzanian recording artist, Diamond Platnumz is an award-winning musician. In 2015, he won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Africa, Middle East and India Act.

Nigerian born musician, Yemi Alade, gained prominence after winning a Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single 'Johnny,' which has become an international anthem.

Tiwa Savage won the Best African Act at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the first woman to win the category.

Award-winning Nigerian entertainer, Wizkid has collaborated with multiple international artists including Drake, Wale, Skepta and Beyonce.

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Mr.Eazi is the pioneer of Banku music, a fusion sound that is a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.

South African singer, Sho Madjozi won the 2019 BET New International Act. In her acceptance speech, she said, 'My story is a testament that you can come from any village, in any forgotten part of the world, and still be a superstar."