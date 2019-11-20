Mysterious comet will cause a rare 'Unicorn' meteor storm this week. Here's how to watch.

(CNN) Two meteor scientists, Peter Jenniskens and Esko Lyytinen, shared their prediction for an outburst by the alpha Monocertoid meteor shower on November 21 or 22, depending on your location.

Prepare to set your watch so you don't miss the potential for a very limited and rare dazzling display in the night sky that could include up to 400 meteors.

The exact time of the outburst has been calculated to 04:50 Universal Time, or 11:50 pm ET. And it will likely only last for a short time, with the peak of the outburst lasting for about 15 minutes and the entire shower clocking in at 40 minutes. The brightness of the moon isn't expected to interfere since it will be waning.

The best views will be in South America, eastern North America, western Europe and northwestern Africa. The radiant point of the meteors is in the Monoceros, the Unicorn constellation, near Orion the Hunter.

So why is this such a big deal? The alpha Monocertoid meteor shower usually happens each year around November 21 to 23, but during a normal shower it only produces a few meteors each night.

