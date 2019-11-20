(CNN) A telescope in the Australian outback has given us a fresh perspective on the Milky Way in a new set of spectacular photos.

Scientists used the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) to show us what we would see if the human eye could see radio waves, according to a statement published Wednesday.

The Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy, in which a bar-shaped region at the center is surrounded by a disk of stars and gas clouds that exist mainly in its four spiral "arms."

Observing and studying our galaxy can be a bit like trying to take in the view of an entire forest while standing inside it. But instead of trees obscuring the view, it's gas and dust.

This new view of the Milky Way shows the lowest radio frequencies in red, middle frequencies in green, and the highest frequencies in blue.

The use of radio waves gives us a new perspective, revealing more of the Milky Way's secrets.

