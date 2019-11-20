This could be the defining moment of America's entire impeachment drama

(CNN) This story was originally published in the November 20 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

Picture the scene. The terrace of a swank Kiev restaurant. The US ambassador to the EU, rich Republican donor Gordon Sondland, selects a bottle of wine and pours a glass each for several colleagues. And he announces he's going to call the President.

Lifting his phone, this previously little-known big cheese winces in pain as the unmistakable bark of Donald Trump explodes into his ear, forcing him to yank the device away from his head. This cartoonish episode actually happened, according to David Holmes , a US diplomat in Ukraine who was at the table.

The call's content is even more stunning than the circumstances in which it unfolded -- within earshot of diners and staff in a city and on a phone system penetrated by Russian intelligence -- because Trump was heard asking Sondland if Ukraine was ready to launch the political probes he demanded. Sondland responded yes, adding that President Volodymyr Zelensky "loves your ass."

Four months later, this may be Democrat's smoking phone call: evidence that the President personally directed a scheme to manipulate foreign policy to pressure Kiev to investigate his political opponents, including Joe Biden.

