A Wyoming boy with autism has been missing in the frigid wilderness for 10 days

(CNN) Ten days ago, Joey Peterson wandered out of his parents' rural Wyoming house wearing a sweatshirt and pajama pants.

It wasn't nearly enough to protect him from the brutal cold, which has dipped well below freezing

Now authorities are scouring the remote wilderness by both ground and sky in hopes of finding the 16-year-old boy with autism.

"Joseph is autistic who functions at a higher level, but is not self-sufficient and does not problem solve at an age-appropriate level," Natrona County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Ellis said.

He said the teen does not comprehend how actions have consequences.

