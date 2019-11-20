A volunteer worker who aided migrants in Arizona was acquitted of harboring charges

(CNN) A federal jury found humanitarian aid worker Scott Warren not guilty of "harboring illegal immigrants" near the US-Mexico border.

The Arizona volunteer with the humanitarian aid group No More Deaths was accused of hiding two men for several days at a property in Ajo, Arizona, in January 2018. No More Deaths and other humanitarian aid groups use the property as a staging area for search and rescue operations and leave water and food along migrant trails.

"This really affirms the right(s) of people crossing the border or otherwise in the desert to receive humanitarian aid and our right to give aid," said Jeff Reinhardt, a spokesman for No More Deaths.

Warren, who has been volunteering with the group for years, could have faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the two harboring charges against him.

The jury's verdict on Wednesday ended Warren's second trial in the case. In June, a federal judge declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict. Warren had been charged with one count of conspiracy to transport and two counts of "harboring illegal aliens." At the time, jurors were split 8-4 in favor of acquittal on all three charges, said Warren's attorney, Greg Kuykendall.

