Person walking to synagogue stabbed in New York's Rockland County

(CNN) A person walking to synagogue was stabbed several times early Wednesday morning in an area northwest of New York City with a large Jewish population, Ramapo Police said.

Police initially responded to the community of Monsey in Rockland County on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a car. But it quickly became clear that the person had been stabbed and slashed with an unknown weapon and was not hit by a vehicle, police said.

The victim was walking to synagogue and, per police, was stabbed more than once by at least one person in the street. The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center by Hatzolah Ambulance, an emergency medical service that primarily serves Jewish communities, and is undergoing surgery, police said.

There are no descriptions of a suspect or of a vehicle, police said.