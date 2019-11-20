Another Confederate monument comes down, this time in North Carolina

(CNN) A Confederate monument that had stood in front of a North Carolina courthouse for 112 years was taken down overnight after months of debate and protests.

The statue and pedestal "will be transported to a safe location where they will be preserved and stored" until the Winnie Davis chapter "finds a more appropriate location to place them," the county said in a news release.

A few dozen people gathered to watch the removal after the county announced late Tuesday that it was about to happen, CNN affiliates reported.

Robert Butler, a supporter of the monument, told WRAL that its removal was heartbreaking.

"A statue's never hurt a soul, just like a grave memorial. Do they hurt anybody?" he said.

Anderson Ritter told WRAL that he supported the takedown.

"It represents stuff that never really should have happened, and it kind of memorializes and makes it seem good," Ritter told WRAL. "I and other people don't agree with that."