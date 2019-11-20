7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will take his last lap in 2020

(CNN) NASCAR is losing a 7-time champion and sport favorite after the 2020 season.

In a video released on his official Twitter account, Jimmie Johnson has announced that next season will be his last behind the wheel of his famed No. 48 car.

"I'm so thankful for 18 incredible years of racing in NASCAR. The sport has been good to me. It has allowed me to do something I truly love," Johnson said.

"I'm looking forward to next season and celebrating what will be my last year as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver. I know what this team is capable of, and I hope 2020 is one of the best yet."

Fellow racer Kyle Larson responded to the news on Twitter: "Nobody I enjoy battling with more on the race track than 7 time. The greatest driver of my generation. Look forward to 38 more races with you."