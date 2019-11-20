A Texas mom is 'disgusted' because a daycare employee wrote that her 5-year-old son needed to be put on a diet

(CNN) A Texas mom says she sent her 5-year-old son to daycare with a special note inside his lunchbox: "Please tell (my son) that his mommy loves him so much and I'm thinking about him."

But when the boy returned home, the lunchbox contained an upsetting response: "NO! Put him on a diet + GO AWAY!"

An employee at the Rocking Horse Day Care in Kingwood, where the incident took place, admitted to writing the note and was fired, Easdon said. CNN could not independently confirm the employee's status.

CNN contacted the daycare facility for comment and was referred to Jacques Verron, who was identified by the facility as an employee.

Asked if the staff member who wrote the note was fired, Verron scoffed and repeated the reporter's questions, then said he wouldn't confirm the employee was in fact fired because he was worried he would be sued.

He pointed CNN to other media outlets that had reported the firing.

Francesca Easdon wrote on Facebook that the daycare has showed "zero remorse for their actions."

"I am disgusted that I put my trust in these people to care for my child and this is what I get in return."