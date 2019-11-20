More than 20 people -- including police -- were injured in a Bronx apartment fire

(CNN) At least 22 people were injured when a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the blaze -- which was burning on the second and third floors of the building -- just before midnight.

More than 100 firefighters were at the scene assisting with the fight. Thirteen officers were treated for minor smoke inhalation, the New York Police Department told CNN.

Nine other people were injured, the city's fire department said, five of whom were taken to the hospital and four of whom refused transport.

Four patients taken to the hospital had minor injuries while the fifth had serious injuries.

Read More