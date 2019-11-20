Oxford Union president resigns after outcry over treatment of blind student

London (CNN) The president of the Oxford Union -- a well-known university debating society -- has resigned following the outcry over his handling of an incident involving a blind student being "dragged by his ankles" and then ejected from the debating chamber last month.

Ebenezer Azamati, a postgraduate student from Ghana who is studying International Relations, was at the Oxford Union on October 17 when a security guard tried to remove him from the room by force, according to witnesses.

Azamati then faced a complaint brought by the Oxford Union for "violent" behavior, the Oxford University Africa Society (OUAS) said in a statement

Brendan McGrath, the president of the Oxford Union, said in his resignation letter posted on the union's Facebook page on Tuesday evening, that he had failed in his "job to ensure that every member feels welcome."

Alluding to the disciplinary complaint he brought against Azamati, McGrath apologized "profusely and unqualifiedly" for his "shortcomings," and urged the Oxford Union to address its disability policies and how it trains its staff.

