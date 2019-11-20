Mysterious £2,000 cash bundles left on the streets of UK village

(CNN) Residents of a small village in northern England have been left mystified by the regular appearance of bundles of bank notes on its streets.

Left in plain sight around Blackhall Colliery, bundles of £20 notes usually totaling £2,000 ($2,581) have been found 12 times since 2014.

The latest discovery was made on Monday and police have praised residents who have been handing the money in.

Detective Constable John Forster said that four bundles have been found so far this year, and their provenance remains unknown despite ongoing investigations.

"This could be the work of a Good Samaritan but we would like to thank the residents who have shown incredible community spirit by handing the money in," said Forster in a police statement.

Read More