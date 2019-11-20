Does religion have a privileged status in the UK?

Rahila Gupta is an author and journalist. She has written several books, including "Don't Wake Me: The Ballad of Nihal Armstrong" and "Enslaved: The New British Slavery." She has also served in the management committee of Southall Black Sisters since 1989. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Read more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) The tussle between parents of a terminally ill child and a hospital that wants to withdraw life support is a heartbreakingly familiar one.

Shelina Begum has been crowdfunding for legal fees and her daughter's treatment in Italy.

Rahila Gupta

While I fully sympathize with the parents' desperation for any support they could garner, what was worrying was that like in many other cases, religious groups offered support in order to further their own agenda.

Christian evangelicals opposed to euthanasia, abortion, same-sex marriage and the right to die provided legal assistance, people power and campaigning skills in the cases of Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans. In the case of Tafida Raqeeb, religion raises its head yet again in a way unique to Islam; while it meant a victory for the Raqeeb family, it also sets a dangerous precedent for the role of religion in society, which can easily spill over into other issues of social policy.