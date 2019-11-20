London (CNN)Jose Mourinho has been hired as the next head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, the English soccer club has announced.
The Portuguese coach will replace Mauricio Pochettino, who was fired Tuesday just six months after leading the London-based team to the Champions League final.
"In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honors at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.
This is Mourinho's third stint as manager at an English Premier League club. He was in the dugout for Chelsea twice and most recently Manchester United.
The experienced coach has also managed FC Porto and Inter Milan -- guiding both sides to success in Europe's most prestigious club competition, the Champions League -- as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he won the league title and the Copa del Rey.
"I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters," Mourinho said in a statement supplied by the club. "The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."
Mourinho will have big shoes to fill. Last season, Pochettino and Spurs enjoyed a remarkable run to the Champions League final before losing 2-0 in Liverpool in Madrid.
The Argentine manager was hired in May 2014, and Spurs regularly qualified for the Champions League during his tenure.
However, this season the club has managed to take just 14 points from 12 league games -- falling to 14th in the 20-team league -- and was knocked out of the League Cup by League Two team Colchester United.
Spurs were also thrashed at home by Bayern Munich, with the German side winning 7-2 in a Champions League league group game.
"Mauricio and his coaching staff will always be part of our history. I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us," Levy said.
"I should like to thank him and his coaching staff for all they have contributed. They will always be welcome here."