London (CNN) Jose Mourinho has been hired as the next head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, the English soccer club has announced.

The Portuguese coach will replace Mauricio Pochettino, who was fired Tuesday just six months after leading the London-based team to the Champions League final.

"In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honors at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

This is Mourinho's third stint as manager at an English Premier League club. He was in the dugout for Chelsea twice and most recently Manchester United.

The experienced coach has also managed FC Porto and Inter Milan -- guiding both sides to success in Europe's most prestigious club competition, the Champions League -- as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he won the league title and the Copa del Rey.

Club statement — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2019

Read More