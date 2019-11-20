'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order': Gareth Bale pokes fun at critics

(CNN) He's won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid and scored over a hundred goals for the club. But Gareth Bale is facing a backlash from the club's fans after celebrating with a flag that suggests he prefers appearing for Wales and playing golf ahead of starring for Real.

Rescindiría su contrato hoy mismo. Qué mal gusto, @GarethBale11. Imperdonable: pic.twitter.com/iotfAooyMO — Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) November 19, 2019

After helping Wales secure qualification to Euro 2020 on Tuesday -- Bale assisted the first of Aaron Ramsey's two goals in the 2-0 win over Hungary -- the Real star and his Welsh teammates then celebrated on the pitch, with the flag in question joining them.

That hasn't gone down well with some Real fans and pundits.

Madrid Sports, a Real Madrid fan page with 108,000 followers, called Bale's actions "unforgivable" and demanded the club cancel his contract.

Spanish TV host Josep Pedrerol also weighed in, arguing Bale's time in Madrid is up.

