Pregnant woman killed by dogs while walking in French forest during hunt

Paris (CNN) A pregnant woman was killed by dogs in a forest in France as a hunt took place nearby, investigators have said.

The body of the 29-year-old woman, who was walking her own dogs at the time of the attack, was found in the forest of Retz outside the northeastern village of Saint-Pierre Aigle on Saturday.

An autopsy revealed that the woman had died of "bleeding from several dog bites to the upper and lower limbs as well as to the head," prosecutor Frederic Trinh said in a statement Wednesday.

An investigation was opened into involuntary manslaughter by dog attack, the prosecutor said.

The woman's partner said that she had gone for a walk with her dog and later called him to report the presence of threatening dogs, Trinh said.

