Samsung has Black Friday covered with these deals on all sorts of tech

Black Friday is nearly here, and if one thing is true of 2019, retailers are starting early. Today, Samsung is letting loose its upcoming Black Friday sales and deals. The good news is that prices are dropping on Chromebooks, laptops, wearables, tablets, and of course, phones. The better news is that the savings aren't just for one day. Let's dive in.

Phones

What better place to start than with phones. Make no mistake, we really liked the Galaxy Note 10 for its handy S Pen stylus and vibrant display. In its unlocked form, you'll get up to $300 off on Nov. 29, while with an eligible trade-in, the Note 10 will start at just $309.99 from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1. These are solid deals.

And if you don't need the S Pen, but want a vibrant display and solid cameras, the S10 family is seeing discounts. With eligible trade-ins at Samsung, you can get an S10 starting at $339.99 from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1. The unlocked versions from the S10 series also will be up to $300 off from Samsung and Amazon on Nov. 29.

Not to mention, you'll get free Galaxy Buds when you opt for the trade-in. You can see our full buds review here, where we discuss features like noise cancellation.

Wearables

The Watch Active2, Samsung's latest and greatest, is slicing $50 off all models. You can see our review here, where we talk about its impressive aesthetics and workout tracking capabilities. The Fit is seeing a $20 discount, which is live. The wearables below will be discounted from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2.

Tablets

The Tab S6 is one of the few Android tablets that is capable of mixing entertainment and productivity. We talk about it in detail here, discussing features like its powerful processor and the versatile S Pen.

Notebooks and Chromebooks

Windows and Chrome OS devices are seeing a variety of discounts. The Notebook 9 Pro and Notebook 9 Pen 15-inch are $200 off through Nov. 30 and Nov. 24, respectively. The Notebook 7 Spin is $250 off through today, while the Chromebook Plus is seeing a $150 discount from Nov. 22 to Dec. 8.

Notebook Flash will be up to $70 off from Nov. 22 to Dec. 8

Chromebook 3 will be $50 off from Nov. 22 to Dec. 8

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.