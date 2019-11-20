Gear up for winter workouts at PUMA's Friends & Family Sale

PUMA is here to ensure you're well dressed when you hit the gym—or the outdoors—for your sweat sessions this season. Now through November 24, the athletic-wear brand is offering friends and family (that's you!) 40% off full-price styles and an extra 25% off sale.

Use promo code FRIENDS19 to snag the savings on everything from sleek pairs of sneakers, to sweatshirts, to bags and accessories. Exclusions do apply, however; PUMA collabs, icons, new releases, and Select and RS-X styles aren't eligible for the discounts, but that still leaves hundreds of items that are down to rock bottom prices thanks to this Friends & Family Sale.

This deal is a perfect opportunity to pick up a few holiday gifts for the fitness fanatic on your list. Just be sure to shop soon. Sizes in many of the most popular styles are already limited, and the most coveted items are sure to sell out soon. For more great deals on PUMA, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.